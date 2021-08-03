Iceberg wall collapses at Titanic museum in Tennessee, sending 3 guests to hospital

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Three people were sent to the hospital after an iceberg wall collapsed at a Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The Titanic Museum Attraction said in a Facebook post that the wall collapsed and injured three guests Monday evening.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department told WVLT that its officers responded to the museum shortly before 8 p.m. local time, where they located the injured patrons. Police said preliminary evidence indicates the incident was accidental.

The business said Tuesday afternoon that it didn’t know the extent of the injuries sustained in the accident.

The museum was closed as a result of the incident Monday, but the business says it reopened Tuesday with the iceberg wall area blocked off.

“The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being,” wrote the museum. “We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild.”

The business said its maintenance workers are reevaluating the safety guidelines and it will make necessary modifications to ensure the well-being of its guests.

The museum allows guests to experience the environment of the sinking ship and self-guided tours including a real iceberg, sticking your hand in 28-degree water, shoveling coal, and trying to stand on a sloping deck, WVLT reports.