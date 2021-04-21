Local leaders share what the Chauvin verdict means moving forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, we're speaking to local leaders about their reaction and what they believe this means for our country moving forward.

This morning, Nick Hill of the Bakersfield Black Chamber of Commerce joined 23ABC to discuss the impact of the verdict and why he calls this a bittersweet victory.

Along with Hill, we also spoke to Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry regarding his reaction to the verdict.

Terry said this was an important day for our justice system. He said the entire case of George Floyd's death was "horrific" and had "no place in American policing."