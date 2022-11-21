Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaks at Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Meeting

LAS VEGAS (KERO) — Prominent conservative politicians gathered in Las Vegas to outline their goals at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Meeting. The meeting took place from Friday, November 18 until Sunday, November 20.

At this year's meeting, key speakers included former president Donald Trump and local congressman Kevin McCarthy. While some addressed what they called an "underwhelming" midterm election, McCarthy focused on Republican success in overtaking the House. He also said one of his top priorities is giving people a government that is open and accountable.

“Shouldn't you know where the origins of COVID actually began?" asked McCarthy. "Shouldn't we know what happened in the last 60 days in Afghanistan so it never happens ever again? Shouldn't we know why the DOJ went after the parents? I think there's a few other things we oughta know too and we'll get around to that."

McCarthy also said he wants to block three Democrats from committees in the new year.

"Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector," said McCarthy. "Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on intel. You have Adam Schiff who had lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the intel committee either. And look, Congresswoman Omar, her anti-Semitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on foreign affairs."

McCarthy said he also plans to launch a House select committee to investigate China when he becomes speaker of the House.