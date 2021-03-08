Menu

Watch
NewsScience Sundays

Actions

Science Sunday: Investigating How Submarines Sink and Resurface

Learn how to make a "condiment diver"
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Science Sunday: How do submarines
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:24:58-05

Some of the most active learning can be done when a student is simply curious about a topic, and eager to experiment with it. So in this week's Science Sunday segment, we're exploring how submarines can sink and resurface by making a cartesian diver with just a condiment packet and a soda bottle:

Science Sunday: Investigating How Submarines Sink and Resurface

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive