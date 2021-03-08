Some of the most active learning can be done when a student is simply curious about a topic, and eager to experiment with it. So in this week's Science Sunday segment, we're exploring how submarines can sink and resurface by making a cartesian diver with just a condiment packet and a soda bottle:
Science Sunday: Investigating How Submarines Sink and Resurface
