BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! August brings the best-known meteor shower of the year, the Perseids. Here’s an explanation of what those “shooting stars” are and how best to watch them this week:
Science Sundays: The Perseids Meteor Shower
- To learn more, NASA has some great space-rock lessons for students, starting with the biggest question: what’s the difference between an asteroid and a meteor?
- Also, the NASA Space Place site also has a kid-friendly introduction to meteor showers in general.
- And if you’re looking for something a little more hands-on, try this asteroid-building classroom activity.
- Or, for an older audience, learn how to describe rocks like a NASA scientist.