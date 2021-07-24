BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! As we all sit inside in this oppressive heat, I wanted to find something you could do with the kids to help keep them busy and maybe take a break from screen time too. So instead, let's build our own phones!
Science Sundays: The Science of Sound
- Teachers and homeschooling parents can download this lesson plan from the NTSA to follow along and ask your students those experimental questions as they build and play with their paper telephones.
- And click here for an expansion on this activity from the Exploratorium where you can make ear guitars with these paper cups and share secret sounds with your friends!
- Older students can learn more about sound waves.
- And study more about the physics of longitudinal waves.