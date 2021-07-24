Science Sundays: What is "Dry Lightning"?
TOM HOOD/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE **Lightning strikes in the high desert north of Phoenix, Ariz., near the community of Crown King seen in this Thursday, June 29, 2006, file photo. Fears of a catastrophic fire season in Arizona have greatly eased with the arrival of seasonal monsoon rains, which began on schedule in the past week. A winter-long drought that gripped the state had fire managers issuing dire warnings in late spring that tinder-dry forests across the state were primed for huge wildland fires. Several large fires did erupt, but none of the massive size feared. (AP Photo/Tom Hood)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 17:00:40-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! You've heard us talking a lot lately about monsoonal moisture, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, but what is "dry lightning?" 23ABC’s Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk explains:
Science Sundays: What is "Dry Lightning"?
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.