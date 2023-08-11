Watch Now
2 firefighters killed in helicopter crash honored in Los Angeles procession

Procession for firefighters killed in helicopter crash
Procession for firefighters killed in helicopter crash
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A procession was held in Los Angeles honoring the lives of two of the firefighters killed in a helicopter crash on Thurs, Aug 10.

Three firefighters were killed following the collision of two firefighting helicopters in Riverside County on Sun, Aug 6. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Assistant Chief Josh Bischof and Captain Tim Rodriguez were remembered during the procession.

A third person died in the crash, helicopter pilot Tony Sousa. He will be honored in a separate ceremony.

