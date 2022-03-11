Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

$4.5M approved for family of man killed by California deputy

Police Shooting Officer Charged
AP
This image from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa Sheriff shows Contra Costa County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed into a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda, Nov. 3, 2018, in Danville, Calif. Hall has been charged in the fatal shooting of Arboleda, a Filipino man who was unarmed. Hall was charged with manslaughter and assault Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after shooting Arboleda nine times during the slow-moving car pursuit. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP)
Police Shooting Officer Charged
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:52:21-05

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California county has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a mentally ill homeless man who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy in a 30-second confrontation.

The Bay Area News Group reported the lawsuit settlement with on Thursday.

It involves the March 2021 shooting of Tyrell Wilson in Danville by sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall.

Last year, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to settle another lawsuit over Hall's killing of another mentally ill man.

Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced this month to six years in prison for shooting the unarmed man.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!