Beverly Hills Police Department faces civil lawsuit over racial profiling

Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 12, 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Beverly Hills Police Department is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of widespread racial profiling.

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Brad Gage announced the lawsuit on Mon, Sept 11. They claim that nearly 1,100 Black drivers were arrested or cited over a two-year-long period. Only two of those drivers were convicted.

The City of Beverly Hills released a statement saying in part, "The police department is to enforce the law regardless of race. The city denies and will continue to strongly defend itself against these allegations."

Attorney Crump says that the department is sending a message to Black people living outside of Beverly Hills that they are not welcome.

