Bill expanding criteria for 'gross negligence,' 'vehicular manslaughter' goes into effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on some traffic safety laws that were passed during the legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Senate Bill 1472 expands the criteria for "gross negligence" as it relates to the crime of "vehicular manslaughter." Drivers involved in sideshow activity, exhibition of speed, or speeding over 100 miles per hour which results in a fatality could now be charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

A full list of traffic safety laws can be found on the CHP's website.