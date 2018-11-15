Brayden's family inviting public to service, asking public to decorate rocks in Brayden's honor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brayden's family is inviting the public to attend a public service in his honor on Saturday, November 24.

Brayden Eidenshink was a Bakersfield boy who captured the community with his heart transplant journey. The 10-year-old had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant. Brayden passed away on November 8 after suffering from complications.

A public service will be held for Brayden on Saturday, November 24 at 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield First Assembly of God located at 4901 California Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to the Nobody Fights Alone Foundation, which is located at 14221 Cedar Creek Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.

Brayden's family is also asking the public to help with a project they say Brayden always wanted to do but never got the chance to. The family is asking the public to bring a small rock, about 2 to 3 inches, decorated in anyway that is "hopeful and motivational" to the service. The family will be collecting the rocks at the service and spreading them around town over the next few weeks and months. The family will then post the locations of the rocks on their Facebook page, Brayden's Brave Heart, so that the public can find the rocks and share the pictures in order to keep Brayden's memory alive.

