PERRIS, Calif. (KERO) — A brush fire in Perris damaged some homes and prompted evacuations for residents as firefighters raced to contain the flames on Tues, June 27.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the blaze, dubbed the "Juniper Fire," has burned approximately 55 acres. CalFire claims that the fire is only five percent contained.

The cause of this fire is still unknown. An evacuation order remains in place.