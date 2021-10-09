Watch
California adds 'ghost guns' to violence prevention orders

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval. The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday, April 27, 2021, by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Ghost Guns
Posted at 8:46 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 23:46:17-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding a secretive but growing class of weapons to those that can legally be seized under gun violence restraining orders.

What also is known as a “red flag” law allows police along with family members, colleagues, employers and teachers to ask judges to take firearms from those they fear are a possible threat to themselves or others.

A bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday includes what are known as “ghost guns” in the definition of what may be seized starting July 1, 2022.

They are guns assembled from parts and so might not be registered or purchased through a dealer.

