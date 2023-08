SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to the United States, to announce a new partnership between California and Australia on Tues, Aug 15.

The goal of the partnership is to limit and adapt to climate change and its impacts. Both men aim to focus on clean energy, emissions reductions, and improvements in resiliency to droughts, wildfires, and extreme heat.

The pact was signed during a press conference.