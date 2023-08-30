California Attorney General Rob Bonta to combat illegal marijuana operations through new program

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A new approach to combating illegal marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and sales is set to begin in an attempt to cut down on crime in neighborhoods across the Golden State.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta was in Fresno County on Tues, Aug 29. While there, he announced the Cannabis Administrative Prosecutor Program.

Bonta claims that California has an illegal cannabis use problem.

“California is known throughout the country as a leader in the world of cannabis," said Bonta. "We were the first state to establish a medicinal marijuana program way back in 1996 and the fifth state to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2016. We have the largest safe, legal, and regulated cannabis market in the entire world. Despite that, illegal unlicensed cannabis activities continue.”

The new program allows cities and counties to enforce the state’s marijuana laws by treating illegal cannabis activity as a public nuisance or land-use issue. Doing that will enable local jurisdictions to shut down illegal operations in a matter of weeks instead of the months or years that are common with civil and criminal enforcement.

According to the Department of Justice, the program will be funded with the fines and settlements collected through the program.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

