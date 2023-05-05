California launches 'CA vs Hate' hate crime hotline for victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California now has a hotline for victims and witnesses of hate crimes to call and get support. The CA vs Hate Hotline was launched on Thurs, May 4.

A trained, trauma-informed person will answer the phone if someone calls the CA vs Hate Hotline during business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will then be able to connect the person with a handful of resources like mental health, legal, and financial services.

Officials say the hotline is also a way for people to report crimes anonymously.

As a transwoman, Bamby Salcedo said she knows the impact of hate. She says that she wished the hotline was available to her when she needed it.

“This is a great first step to ensure that all Californians across our beautiful state get the support they need through this amazing initiative," Salcedo said.

According to the Department of Justice, reports of hate crimes in California surged 33 percent from 2020 to 2021.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a statement on the hate crime hotline.

“Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated,” said Governor Newsom. “We stand firm for a California for All and it is important that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and provide resources for those individuals victimized by hate crimes. Now, Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs.”

Officials say the hotline also gives people an alternative to contacting law enforcement if they are not ready to. The hotline's phone number is (833) 866-4283 or (833) 8-NO-HATE.

