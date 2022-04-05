California lawmakers look to classify human trafficking as a violent crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill to reclassify human trafficking as a violent crime in California is making its way to the state capital.

Senate Bill 10-42 was first introduced by State Senator Shannon Grove earlier this year and it's since gained bipartisan support.

As of now, human trafficking is not considered a violent crime in California.

But if passed this new bill would make trafficking not only a violent crime but also include it in the "Three Strikes Law."

The California Three Strikes Law allows people to be sentenced to 25 years to life if they're convicted of three or more violent felonies.

But right now trafficking offenses are not included in those guidelines.

Under the new bill proposed by Grove, people convicted of human trafficking could start getting much longer stints in prison.

Lawmakers are set to discuss the bill later Tuesday at a conference outside the state capitol.