Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

California pipeline spill causes gas panic for some Las Vegas residents

Gas station gas shortage
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ben Margot/AP
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Gas station gas shortage
Posted at 8:27 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:27:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KERO) — News of a gasoline pipeline spill in California caused some residents of Las Vegas to flock to fill up their tanks on Fri, Feb 10.

The Pipeline Station, known as Watson Station in Long Beach, is operated by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners. In a statement, the company said the station was shut down, along with associated gas pipelines, due to a leak found Thursday afternoon. Officials had to turn off the flow of fuel.

Clark County officials said the leak did not impact the fuel supply, but instead how the fuel is transported to Southern Nevada. Still, drivers said they were concerned about the supply and worried this will cause gas prices to go up again.

A company spokesperson said they were in contact with customers and regulatory agencies. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See 'True West' at the Stars Playhouse

Win Tickets to See 'True West' at the Stars Playhouse