California pipeline spill causes gas panic for some Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KERO) — News of a gasoline pipeline spill in California caused some residents of Las Vegas to flock to fill up their tanks on Fri, Feb 10.

The Pipeline Station, known as Watson Station in Long Beach, is operated by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners. In a statement, the company said the station was shut down, along with associated gas pipelines, due to a leak found Thursday afternoon. Officials had to turn off the flow of fuel.

Clark County officials said the leak did not impact the fuel supply, but instead how the fuel is transported to Southern Nevada. Still, drivers said they were concerned about the supply and worried this will cause gas prices to go up again.

A company spokesperson said they were in contact with customers and regulatory agencies. No injuries were reported.