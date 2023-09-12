California State University Bakersfield announces Dr Vernon B. Harper Jr as interim president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield announced who will serve as the school's interim president on Mon, Sept 11.

The school announced that Dr Vernon B. Harper Jr has been appointed to the position for one year, beginning on Sun, Dec 31. Harper has served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the school.

The announcement comes after current CSUB President Lynette Zelezny announced her retirement at the beginning of the year.

"Dr Harper is an exceptional leader and demonstrates his deep commitment to our beloved university and community every day," said Zelezny in a statement.

The Chancellor's Office is expected to launch a nationwide search to find CSUB's next permanent president.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

