Central Valley officials to discuss street racing enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Central Valley officials will be talking about issues associated with the dangers of street racing and sideshows.

Officials plan to discuss upcoming enforcement and undercover operations.

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity statewide. An alarming increase of more than 3,500 calls from the year prior.

Results can be deadly for spectators, participants, and all road users.

They will be streaming this press conference at 11 a.m. on CHP's Facebook page.