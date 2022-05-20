Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Central Valley officials to discuss street racing enforcement

Street Takeover (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a street takeover in Bakersfield, Calif.
Street Takeover (FILE)
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 13:03:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Central Valley officials will be talking about issues associated with the dangers of street racing and sideshows.

Officials plan to discuss upcoming enforcement and undercover operations.

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity statewide. An alarming increase of more than 3,500 calls from the year prior.

Results can be deadly for spectators, participants, and all road users.

They will be streaming this press conference at 11 a.m. on CHP's Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!