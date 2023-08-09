City of Los Angeles sees impact after workers strike for 1 day

City workers picketed across Los Angeles for a one-day strike on Tues, Aug 8.

The effects of the day-long strike could be seen in neighborhood streets, as garbage bins remained full along the curbs. Striking workers manned picket lines at LAX before sunrise.

In all, approximately 11,000 Los Angeles city workers walked out for this one-day strike, which included janitors, bus drivers, and sanitation workers. They are hoping this will send a strong message to Los Angeles City Hall that they want more money and better working conditions.

"The amount of work ever since COVID has increased dramatically," said Raymond Meza, a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). "We are working under the conditions of COVID, which was like a skeleton crew if you will."

At the city pool in Van Nuys, parents left disappointed that they couldn’t take their kids swimming. One man said he understands why there is a strike, however.

"A little heads up would have been nice but those guys got to do what they got to do," said Ryan Orgen, a Van Nuys resident. "I don't really understand what the strike is for but if they are not being paid what they should be, that seems to be going around right now, I obviously want them to be paid fairly and what they should be paid. I back the strike."

