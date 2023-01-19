Clean-up efforts underway in Morrow Bay after recent storms cause flooding

MORROW BAY, Calif. (KERO) — Small businesses and neighbors are still trying to clean up from the flooding caused by recent storms in Morrow Bay.

The city shut down a portion of Main Street to help in the efforts. The closure is expected to continue from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Friday, between the Highway 1 northbound ramp and Errol Street.

Rob Fraser is the owner of three properties in Morro Bay. He said that shutting down the street helps keep people safe during the cleanup efforts. Fraser also said that all the business owners in the area have a long road ahead of them.

“I'm sure I'm going to lose $150,000, maybe $200,000 after this, maybe more," said Fraser. "And that's just basically putting the businesses back in order to be able to rent the properties again."

Residents in the area have joined the clean-up effort. Officials say they have been a huge help.