Construction on Lucas Museum of Narrative Art resumes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Construction on a museum by Star Wars creator George Lucas is underway once again in Los Angeles.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open in 2025 after years of controversy and setbacks.

The museum's director told the New York Times that organizers are committed to completing the $1 billion architectural feat. Lucas and his wife are building the museum to showcase 100,000 items from the filmmaker's collection.

Critics call the museum a vanity project, while preservationists chased it out of Chicago. The museum found a home, however, when the City of Los Angeles won a bidding war for it.

The groundbreaking for the five-story structure with a curved, fiberglass shell was held in 2018. The Lucas Museum was first slated to open in 2021, but the pandemic delayed construction for several years.