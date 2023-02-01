Current open enrollment period for Covered California ends at midnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Californians in need of health insurance, time is ticking to sign up under Covered California. The deadline for applications for the 2023 enrollment period is midnight, January 31. The next open enrollment period starts November 1.

"Covered California is California's state-based health insurance marketplace. We are where you can come and compare comprehensive, name-brand health insurance plans that cover the whole range of essential healthcare services that you might need," explains Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman.

Financial help for health insurance has recently been expanded by the American Rescue Act, and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act. Altman says that makes Covered California the only coverage in the state where beneficiaries can receive financial aid to bring their rates down to a more affordable range.

"We offer financial assistance. 90 percent of the people we cover are receiving financial help, and two thirds of those on Covered California, after financial assistance, are able to find a comprehensive health insurance plan for a cost of $10 dollars or less a month," said Altman.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Kern County's rate of uninsured people is slightly higher than California as a whole, with 9.7 percent of people under the age of 65 without insurance, compared to 8.1 percent statewide.

That's why Altman says to use Covered California's help services if you're unsure of the steps to take to getting coverage.

"We really prioritize making our services available and supporting all Californians through the process, whether you prefer to do that in English, or whether you need or prefer another language, you can do that through our service centers, through our phone number. We have folks who speak Spanish and a variety of other languages, and access to a full language line," said Altman.

Covered California gives Californians access to a variety of plans, with different providers, premiums, and deductibles. Altman says not having health insurance can be costly down the road.

"California does have a requirement that residents do maintain healthcare coverage, so if you do not maintain healthcare coverage and you do not receive an exemption, you will receive a penalty when you file your state taxes," said Altman.

The deadline for signing up with Covered California is midnight on January 31, but Altman assures anyone who at least begins the sign up process before midnight will be able to complete their application.