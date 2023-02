CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Health Care Services is awarding $52 million to increase access to treatment for opioid users.

The funds will support the prevention, assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of substance use disorders. Nearly $2 million will go to around 105 service providers to set up "treatment hubs" across the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed even more investments in distributing Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, in all middle and high schools.