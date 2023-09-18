Farmers, water districts challenge state-implemented river water plan

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Central Valley water districts are working to achieve a more holistic approach for San Joaquin River fisheries through voluntary agreements while also pursuing court challenges to a state plan on downstream flows for fish.

Central to the issue is a plan adopted in 2018 by the California State Water Resources Control Board. The plan requires affected water users to leave unimpaired flows of 30 to 50 percent in three San Joaquin tributaries: the Stanislaus River, Tuolumne River, and Merced River.

Water districts and farmers have protested the plan, saying it cuts water supplies while doing little to help fish.



