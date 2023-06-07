Fights break out as Glendale Unified School District attempts to adopt Pride Month resolution

GLENDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Demonstrators clashed and fights erupted during a parent protest outside a meeting for the Glendale Unified School District on Tues, June 6.

The district's school board was set to adopt a Pride Month resolution, however, the meeting reportedly went into recess following a brawl. After the skirmishes, police in riot gear kept pro-LGBTQ+ protesters and anti-LGBTQ+ conservative groups separated.

Protesters who have been gathering at the last couple of meetings claim that the state's curriculum, including the Glendale Unified School District's policy in dealing with LGBTQ+ issues, violates their rights as parents.