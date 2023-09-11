Final hometown parade held in El Segundo for Little League World Series winners

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KERO) — A hometown parade in El Segundo capped off two weeks of celebrations for the city's Little League World Series champion team on Sun, Sept 10.

The parade began shortly after noon and featured the players, coaches, cheerleaders, and a marching band. A player recognition ceremony was held afterward, where the players were honored with keys to the city.

"This is just an incredible sense of excitement," said a man attending the parade. "The energy, you can just feel it [while] walking down the street, passing people. Everyone's got little league swag on."

El Segundo won the championship after 12-year-old Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run against Curacao on Sun, Aug 27.



