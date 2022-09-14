Gov. Gavin Newsom announces free online tutoring for all Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that every Californian will have access to free online tutoring 24/7.

The announcement also revealed $254 million in grants awarded to public libraries, including $12.8 million going to Kern County libraries.

The online tutoring will provide homework help in every kindergarten through 12th grade subject as well as skill-building resources for adults, said the governor's office in statement.

Homework help will be available 24/7 on the state's HelpNow website and any of California's 1,130 public libraries by clicking on the HelpNow link to get one-on-one assistance from a tutor.

The state says there's no age limit on the services and help will be provided in English as well as Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

“Not every family can afford a private tutor. Now through the CA State Library Brainfuse HelpNow program, every Californian can get free online tutoring," said Jack Rothstein, Brainfuse Library Services Director, in a statement.

"HelpNow tutors will assist all learners from Kindergartners on up build thinking and problem-solving skills. Tutors work with students through their homework challenges, and guide them to the right solution, without giving the answer."

Writing assistance and citizenship resources are just some of the services that will be available for adult learners.