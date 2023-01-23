Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims

California Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Shooting
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:06:43-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring the Lunar New Year a state holiday in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims.

He released a statement that read in part "California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reeling from the tragedy in Monterey Park. Our hearts are with all those grieving lost loved ones and those who were injured in this horrific act of gun violence at what should have been a night of joyful celebration. No one should have to fear for their life while gathering in their community."

"California will continue to lead the charge to end the epidemic of senseless gun violence and protect our diverse communities," added Newsom.

The Governor's full statement can be read below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors

Win Tickets to Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night!