Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring the Lunar New Year a state holiday in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims.

He released a statement that read in part "California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reeling from the tragedy in Monterey Park. Our hearts are with all those grieving lost loved ones and those who were injured in this horrific act of gun violence at what should have been a night of joyful celebration. No one should have to fear for their life while gathering in their community."

"California will continue to lead the charge to end the epidemic of senseless gun violence and protect our diverse communities," added Newsom.

The Governor's full statement can be read below.