Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks on presidential election, says Trump is 'greater threat' than DeSantis

(KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that he views former President Donald Trump as more of a threat to the country than GOP challenger and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sun, Sept 10.

Newsom explained his views on the former president and the Florida governor on an episode of NBC's "Meet The Press."

"I hope we don't have to experience that, but I worry about democracy," said Newsom. "I worry about the fetishness for autocracy that we're seeing, not just from Trump but around the world and notably across this country. I've made the point about DeSantis that I think he's functionally authoritarian. I'm worried more in many respects about Trumpism. What transcends well beyond his term and time and tenure."

When asked if he thought that DeSantis would "be a greater threat to democracy," Newsom responded that he would leave that answer to "more objective minds." He then went on to say "I think the vengeance in Donald Trump's heart right now is more of a threat."

While reiterating his support for Biden’s reelection bid, Newsom said he has not plotted out whether he would run for the Presidential Office himself.



