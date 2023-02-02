Governor Gavin Newsom releases statement on fallen Selma police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. He was with the department for two years.

Officials say Carrasco was on patrol when he was flagged down by a resident about a suspicious person in a yard. As he got out of his patrol vehicle, investigators say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon shot him multiple times. Carrasco was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following the death of Carrasco.

“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends, and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to protecting his community," said Newsom. "His tremendous bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Newsom's statement can be found on the California Governor's Office website.