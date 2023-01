VENTURA, Calif. (KERO) — The Ventura County Fire Department used helicopters to rescue people stranded by floodwaters on an island in the Ventura River.

A spokesperson said at least one person had to stay on the island overnight before a rescue could be attempted. No injuries were reported.

The Ventura River reached its highest level on record at more than 25 feet on Mon, Jan 9. However, the water level quickly dropped to "minor flood" stage levels overnight.