Holiday travel rush causes flights at LAX to be canceled or delayed

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Flights have been canceled or delayed due to snow, ice, and wind wreaking havoc on travelers trying to get to their holiday destinations. Many of the canceled flights from Los Angeles were heading to Chicago and Minneapolis.

One traveler could not contain her excitement to see her son as he stepped off the plane.

"[It was the] best moment to be reunited," said Nicore Meyer. "I gave it a 50 percent chance and I guess we beat the odds on this one. I’m so happy!"

Her son was also happy to be home.

"There was a pretty big storm coming in and a lot of my friends on later flights are stuck there for now, so I narrowly avoided it," explained Nicore's son, Lucas Meyer. "So I was happy to have my early flight so I can get back home."

Anyone from Bakersfield who wants to beat the traffic should head to Meadows Field Airport, where they have direct flights to San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, and Dallas.

There are almost always short lines for security check-ins and baggage check, plus almost no traffic with easy parking options.

The airport is located in Oildale on Wings Way.