How recent rainfall has affected California farmers

(KERO) — Rain can have positive effects when it comes to drought concerns, but it can also result in negative outcomes.

Brad Rubin, Sector Manager of Specialty Crops for Wells Fargo, assesses the crop and agriculture industry for the bank. He gave an in-depth look at how the rain affects farmers, especially the most recent rains in California.

"All in all, most farmers welcomed the majority of the rain that we received," said Rubin. "It helped relieve some of the drought conditions. It helped fill some of the groundwater basins. It did different things that were very positive."

"There was definitely some farmers that were impacted, unfortunately," he continued. "Strawberry farmers, for one. Anybody growing in the lake region definitely were impacted."

Overall, Rubin said some farmers may have mixed emotions over all the rain but that most of them are looking forward to the harvest.

