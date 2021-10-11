Huntington Beach set to re-open Monday following oil spill off California coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Monday Huntington Beach is set to reopen after an oil leak dumped hundreds of thousands of oil into the water.

City and state beaches will all open up Monday.

Water quality tests found no traces of oil or toxins related to the leak in the water.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the spill although they say it could have been caused by an anchor tearing open the pipeline.