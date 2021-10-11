Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Huntington Beach set to re-open Monday following oil spill off California coast

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Surfers ride near the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Astronomical high tides are known as "King Tides" are hitting the California coast on Sunday and Monday mornings, and in some places, into Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Huntington Beach
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 14:00:55-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Monday Huntington Beach is set to reopen after an oil leak dumped hundreds of thousands of oil into the water.

City and state beaches will all open up Monday.

California Fracking

23ABC In-Depth

Could the Southern California oil spill impact Kern County?

Brianna Willis, 23ABC
4:26 PM, Oct 05, 2021

Water quality tests found no traces of oil or toxins related to the leak in the water.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the spill although they say it could have been caused by an anchor tearing open the pipeline.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids