Kevin De Leon meets with Black community leaders following racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Los Angeles City Council member Kevin De Leon met with a group of African-American leaders in an attempt to apologize for racist remarks that were secretly recorded and then released to the community.

Media was not allowed inside the meeting, but community leaders gave their reactions after it was over. The discussion focused on racial divisions, Black-Latino relations, and his future on the City Council.

"Where do you stand on Black and Latino relations?" asked Earl Ofari Hutchinson of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable. "What are you gonna do to improve them? What’s your plan going forward actually dialogue with this community and have a conversation with our community."

De Leon and councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Nury Martínez were all heard on the audio about a year ago, meeting with labor leader Ron Herrera. They can be heard making racist comments while discussing redistricting and one of their fellow council members.

There is a recall effort underway. The City Council will meet on Wednesday, November 2nd. Protestors have been to every meeting, claiming it should not be business as usual while De Leon and Gil Cedillo refuse to resign.