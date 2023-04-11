Montebello businesses expect slow recovery after tornado

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KERO) — It's been three weeks since an EF-1 tornado swirled an unlikely path of destruction through Montebello, however, its impact continues to be felt, as many businesses are being forced to foot the bill for the damage.

A city spokesperson has confirmed that one business, a commercial delivery truck customization warehouse named Utilimaster, plans to close for good due to tornado damage. Video footage confirmed that one-third of the company's roof is still missing at the red-tagged warehouse.

A letter the company sent the city reportedly said that 60 employees will likely be laid off.

"We are hosting a job fair on May 3 for the employees specifically that were impacted by the tornado," said Alex Gillman, a spokesperson for the City of Montebello. "What we're looking to do for that is connect those individuals who are currently unemployed with employers with that skillset to get them out of unemployment as soon as possible."

The city also plans to help others from the 10 additional red-tagged buildings return to work as soon as possible. They are waiting to see if they can get federal assistance approved.

