Monterey Park officials apologize to firefighters, paramedics for lack of recognition following shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Officials in Monterey Park are issuing apologies to firefighters and paramedics saying they should have done a better job recognizing their heroic actions during last month's Lunar New Year shooting.
“Our guys felt like they didn’t exist. So much focus was on the suspect and making sure the community felt safe and I understood that. But, as the days progressed, they just felt like the NINE lives they saved that night, they had nothing to do with it,” said Matt Hallock, the fire chief for Monterey Park.
“I would like to publicly apologize to the fire service community and our very own fire department for not intervening sooner as the dialogue continued throughout the first week," announced Monterey Park City Manager Ron Bow. "Thank you Monterey Park Fire Department for your dedicated service to our community.”
City officials are emphasizing that resources are available to the community and staff as the recovery process begins.
