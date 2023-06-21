More protests regarding LGBTQ+ matters at Glendale school board meeting

GLENDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A large crowd of protesters gathered outside a Glendale Unified School District School Board meeting on Tues, June 20.

Protesters at the event were either for or against the rights of queer youth. The protests took place inside and outside of the school during the meeting.

Outside of the school, there was a fiery display of words as many in the crowd hurled foul language at the school board for its policies regarding LGBTQ+ matters and topics. Across the barricade was a small group supporting the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

Inside the meeting, things were just as explosive as parents and community members spoke out about the school board's refusal to get involved, asking for them to refuse certain state policies regarding LGBTQ+ rights and education.

The school district says it is simply following the California Fair Act when it comes to the school curriculum.

”Everyone has a right to their opinion but no one has a right to threaten bully or harass another person and no one has a right to incite violence,” said Nayiri Nahabedian, President of the school board.

There was nothing on the board meeting's agenda regarding LGBTQ+ policies, however, the crowd of demonstrators and speakers has been growing in numbers since April.

Although things were heated, the two sides stayed apart on school district property, as opposed to two weeks ago, when physical fights broke out and three people were arrested. Despite the heated passion, the board inside and police outside let everyone speak freely, as long as everyone remained peaceful.

