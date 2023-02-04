Watch Now
Murder charge filed against suspect in the killing of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior who died Tuesday.
A <a label="Selma police" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.cityofselma.com/departments/police.php" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16e9-d4b7-adfe-dfe9bb6e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1675276962560,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016b-23ca-d0c6-a76b-a7ef7e470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1675276962560,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016b-23ca-d0c6-a76b-a7ef7e470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.cityofselma.com/departments/police.php&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-0e49-dd1f-a3bf-8e5dbf5d0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Selma police&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-0e49-dd1f-a3bf-8e5dbf4b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Selma police</a> officer has died after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they have taken a person of interest into custody.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 02:02:12-05

SELMA, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior who died Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathaniel Michael Dixon is accused of his death.

Officer Carrasco was responding to a report of a suspicious person when the shooting occurred.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says the charges against Dixon include first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

