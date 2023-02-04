Murder charge filed against suspect in the killing of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

SELMA, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior who died Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathaniel Michael Dixon is accused of his death.

Officer Carrasco was responding to a report of a suspicious person when the shooting occurred.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says the charges against Dixon include first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

