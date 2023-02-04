Murder charge filed against suspect in the killing of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior who died Tuesday.
23ABC News
A <a label="Selma police" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.cityofselma.com/departments/police.php" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"00000166-16e9-d4b7-adfe-dfe9bb6e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1675276962560,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"0000016b-23ca-d0c6-a76b-a7ef7e470000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1675276962560,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"0000016b-23ca-d0c6-a76b-a7ef7e470000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"link":{"attributes":[],"url":"https://www.cityofselma.com/departments/police.php","_id":"00000186-0e49-dd1f-a3bf-8e5dbf5d0001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"linkText":"Selma police","_id":"00000186-0e49-dd1f-a3bf-8e5dbf4b0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Selma police</a> officer has died after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they have taken a person of interest into custody.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 02:02:12-05
SELMA, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed a murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior who died Tuesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Nathaniel Michael Dixon is accused of his death.
Officer Carrasco was responding to a report of a suspicious person when the shooting occurred.
Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says the charges against Dixon include first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
READ ALSO:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.