Ramona Fire erupts north of San Jacinto, zero percent contained

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KERO) — A brush fire erupted north of San Jacinto on Mon, May 22.

The fire, named the Ramona Fire, swept over hillsides, threatening homes and agricultural operations and prompting mandatory evacuations.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Officials said that the fire has burned about 150 acres and is zero percent contained.

The RCFD also said that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning along barren hillsides, propelled by southwesterly winds.

Several California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) air tankers and water-dropping helicopters from the nearby Hemet-Ryan Airport were summoned to make runs on the brusher.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

