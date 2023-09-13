Senate Bill 2 passed by California State Assembly, Senate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill aiming to strengthen concealed carry license laws has now moved to California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk in Sacramento to be signed into law.

Senate Bill 2, authored by Senator Anthony Portantino and co-sponsored by State Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Newsom, was passed by the Assembly and Senate on Tues, Sept 12.

Bonta released a statement following the passage, saying in part, “Addressing gun violence is critical to protecting public safety. Thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence will never be enough."

"We need courageous action by our leaders, here in California and beyond," he continued.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

