Senator Alex Padilla introduces Fair Access to Agriculture Disaster Programs Act for farmers

(KERO) — United States Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduced new legislation to improve disaster relief to help specialty crop farmers recover from catastrophic events.

Padilla introduced the Fair Access to Agriculture Disaster Programs Act, which waives adjusted gross income restrictions that prevent some farmers from receiving disaster relief under US Department of Agriculture programs.

According to Padilla, the measure could help California growers who produce high-value specialty crops but are saddled with high land costs and escalating expenses.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

