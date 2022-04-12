Watch
Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento's rebuilding efforts

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles at a memorial in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. The April 3 shooting, which left six dead and 12 wounded, occurred near the state Capitol, an area that in recent years has been rattled by rising crime, protests and the economic drubbing of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:01:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic's economic drubbing.

Police say the April 3 shooting that left six people dead was gang-related but no alleged shooters have been arrested.

More than 100 bullets were fired as bars emptied for the night blocks from the state Capitol.

That area illustrates the successes and challenges of many U.S. urban centers.

Sacramento has tried for years to redefine its reputation as a sleepy city.

Revitalization efforts include a new arena hosting professional basketball games and concerts and a newly renovated convention center.

