SoCal Gas to make settlement payments to customers

(KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a $2.7 million settlement agreement with Southern California Gas Company (SoCal Gas) for its improper collection of deposits from its customers.

The utility company reported its collection of residential deposits in 2020 and it was determined SoCal Gas violated a security deposit resolution. The settlement is called the Administrative Consent Order (ACO).

For more information on the settlement, visit the CPUC website. A copy of the CPUC press release addressing SoCal Gas can be read below.