Southern border crossings down according to Border Patrol

Posted at 9:11 AM, Feb 13, 2023
(KERO) — The number of people illegally crossing the United States southern border has dropped to the lowest levels in nearly two years, according to Border Patrol.

The agency made less than 130,000 apprehensions in January, which is down 42 percent from December. Officials say a new program that allows some migrants to apply for entry from their home countries is contributing to the drop in border crossings.

Border Patrol continues to enforce Title 42, a Trump administration policy put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

