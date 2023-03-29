Storm brings wet, windy conditions to coastal regions

(KERO) — The storm impacting Kern County on Wednesday packed quite a punch for folks along the coastal regions Tuesday, including Half Moon Bay with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The waves were so strong in Pacifica that some surfers chose to stay away.

The region is still working to pick up the pieces from the last storm with trees and power lines down in the Moss Beach area since last week. And in Half Moon Bay sandbags just weren’t enough to protect this man's garage.

“This year? Maybe four times, it flooded in the backyard too. There’s four inches of water in the back,” said Half Moon Bay resident John Seawart.

Because of all that water some of his neighbors had to go on a bit of a wild goose chase just to track down their trash cans.

Ultimately, residents say they're just grateful the damage from this storm wasn’t worse.

Meanwhile, in the Central Valley, a Calfire helicopter could be seen flying back and forth above fields in Corcoran on Tuesday working to secure a breach in a canal. Teams on the ground were using what they call "super sacks" to prevent the breach from getting any wider.

Nearby residents were also taking their own measures to secure their properties, including digging trenches to stop water from getting into their homes.

Officials in Kings County say sandbags are available for those who need them and that they're working to alert people directly of any threats to their homes.

“We are reaching out to constituents and letting them know that if they aren't in those blue zones to be prepared for any possible flooding, you know, now and in the month coming,” said Kyria Martinez with Kings County.

State agencies are also getting involved to help reopen roads. The California High-Speed Rail Authority worked from late on the 21st up until late Saturday night to reopen Whitley Avenue east of Highway 43. The section of road was closed down earlier in the month for construction of the high-speed rail.

And while the rain and reopening of the road will delay the project the rail authority says the reopening was an easy decision to make.

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for the areas impacted by storms since February 21. If approved it would provide eligible counties with housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical services, and legal services.

It would also help with ongoing emergency costs.

Newsom also expanded the state of emergency to now include 47 counties. So far the state has invested more than $60 million to the areas impacted by these storms.