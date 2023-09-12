Students hold meeting in protest of 6 percent tuition hike for California State University students

(KERO) — A meeting was held in protest of the proposed six percent multi-year increase to tuition fees for California State University students.

Students and their assistants held a meeting on Mon, Sept 11. While there, the students spoke about how another cost hike could threaten their education due to the burden of trying to meet their tuition obligations. If approved, tuition will go up $342 per semester for undergrads and $432 for graduate students starting in the fall of 2024.

"We're paid state minimum wage and that, plus the fact that we're capped on our hours, means that the cost of living there is not reflected in the amount that we make," said Colin Culver, a student at San Diego State University. "It's not feasible to work on campus and live on campus and make anywhere near enough to survive. Let alone save up, in order to have those funds."

"On top of all this, the CSU Board of Trustees, as mentioned, wants to increase tuition over the course of a few years," he continued. "My main reason for choosing the CSU was the fact that it was affordable."

The CSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet to discuss the potential increase on Wed, Sept 13.

The proposal is projected to generate $148 million in new revenue. The system would also increase student financial aid by $49 million.



